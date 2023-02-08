Sheriff asks for help to identify, find suspect in Lakeside attempted kidnapping

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify and find the person who tried to kidnap a child walking to school Tuesday morning.

Deputies said it happened in the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. Three students were walking to school when they saw a car pull up next to them. That's when someone in the backseat opened the door and tried to grab one of the students. The students ran away from the car and reported it at Lakeside Middle School.

No one was hurt.

"Based on what the students' told deputies, there is no indication the suspect got out of the car, touched or said anything to the students," Lakeside Sheriff's Substation said.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no further danger to the community. Deputies will be doing additional patrols in and around the school.

The suspect is described as a man around 5'7" tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, and was dressed in black. There is no description of the driver.

The car is described as a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, with silver wheels and a black and yellow license plate. It was last seen heading west on Woodside Avenue toward Riverford Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.