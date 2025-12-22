Sheriff's officials: Poway student created video of weapons and violence

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) - A student at Garden Road Elementary School in Poway allegedly circulated a video on social media depicting various images of weapons and violence, the San Diego County Sheriffs' Office said.

Deputies from the sheriff's Poway Station were called just before 10 a.m. Friday by the elementary school's administrators about the video and when they arrived at the school, began investigating the origin of the video, said sheriff's Lt. Colin Hebeler.

In the course of their investigation, detectives identified a student from Garden Road Elementary, who was related to the social media account that distributed the video.

All evidence indicated the student created the video alone and there are no outstanding suspects and no present threat to the school, students or the staff, the sheriff's department said.

Students who hear any threats of violence or even potential violence can always approach their school resource deputies, authorities said. They can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Student Speaking Out Tip Line at 888 580-8477 or the sheriff's office at 858 868-3200.

