Sheriff's Office launches search for missing hiker near Lake Poway

POWAY (CNS) - Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Division were joined by volunteers of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team today in the search for a missing hiker in the vicinity of Lake Poway.

The unidentified hiker "is believed to have gone missing on the trail and never returned home or contacted family,'' sheriff's Lt. Juan Marquez said Friday.

The gender and age of the missing hiker were not provided.

No further details were released regarding the circumstances surrounding the missing person, why the Major Crimes Division was involved in the search, or when the person went missing.

Marquez told City News Service on Saturday afternoon that there was no news or new information on the missing hiker.

"Major Crimes Division takes missing persons cases usually when someone has been missing for over 30 days,'' Marquez said in an email to CNS.

``We also handle cases suspicious in nature or when asked by the affected command to assist in locating the individual. There are a few other reasons we take on a case.''

Search operations were being conducted Saturday in and around the trails of Lake Poway.

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