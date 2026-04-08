Sheriff's office investigates deputy-involved shooting in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An investigation was underway into an early morning shooting involving sheriff's deputies as they attempted to arrest a possible stabbing suspect in Escondido, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 26000 block of North Broadway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the shooting took place outside of the residence. The circumstances that prompted the incident and the suspect's condition were unclear.

There was no threat to the community but the public was advised to avoid the area, the sheriff's office said.

No further information was immediately available.

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