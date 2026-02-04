Sheriff's Office: 4 men arrested for allegedly mailing meth to San Diego County inmate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Deputies from the sheriff's mail processing center intercepted three methamphetamine-soaked envelopes addressed to an inmate at an unspecified detention facility in San Diego County, leading to four arrests, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office Detention Investigations Unit determined that the envelopes, which contained greeting cards, were intended for 33-year-old inmate Kevin Ball, officials said.

Detectives said the sender was Ajshanee Clariday, 33, who allegedly conspired with Ball on names to use for deliveries, mailing times, drug connections and payment methods, but ultimately mailed the drug-laden cards at Ball's direction, they said.

On Dec. 12, Clariday was arrested by detectives at the San Diego County Probation office for suspicion of supplying controlled substances to an incarcerated person, bringing controlled substances into a jail and Criminal conspiracy, sheriff's officials reported.

After further investigation, detectives identified Fredrick Perez, 55, as an accomplice who allegedly helped supply and prepare the methamphetamine-soaked mail.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

Detectives and deputies from the Community Policing and Problem- Solving Unit in Santee served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Chula Vista, and on Jan. 27, Perez was arrested for suspicion of supplying controlled substances to an incarcerated person, bringing controlled substances into a jail and criminal conspiracy.

Daniel Gracia, 34, was also arrested in the Chula Vista home on an outstanding felony warrant from San Diego County, officials said. Luis Rios, 44, was arrested by detectives outside the same home on alleged drug-related charges.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

Already in sheriff's custody on an unrelated case, Ball was charged Thursday for allegedly supplying controlled substances to an incarcerated person, bringing controlled substances into a jail and criminal conspiracy.

Sheriff's officials reminded the public that sending controlled substances into a jail is a felony punishable by up to six years in custody.

Authorities urged anyone with information about drugs being smuggled into detention facilities to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

