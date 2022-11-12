Deputies search for at-risk man missing from Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 59-year-old man with severe dementia, schizophrenia and short-term memory loss.

Alin Ramon Cox left the Vista Family Health Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, at about 2:40 p.m. Cox possibly walked to the North County Transit District (NCTD) bus stop at 760 South Santa Fe at around 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's department said in a press release.

He does not have a phone with him and is unfamiliar with the Vista area.

It's unclear if his intention was to go back to his home in San Marcos, and he has a prior residence in the Hotel Circle area in San Diego.

According to an NCTD bus driver, a person matching Cox's description was dropped off in Escondido in the area of Rock Springs Road and Mission Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.

Cox is 6'2" tall and weighs about 205 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink/burgundy backpack, blue hoodie, pants and shoes and had a cane with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. You can also call the Vista Station at 760-940-4551.