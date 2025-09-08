Sheriff's homicide detectives investigate death of man in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Ramona.

Deputies from the Ramona Substation responded to the 700 block of Eighth Street at about 2:35 p.m. Sunday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a man suffering from traumatic injuries and deputies requested paramedics, who arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation, interviewing witnesses and gathering more evidence, the sheriff's office said. At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation, the sheriff's office added.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858 285-6330/after hours at 858- 565-5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 888 580-8477.

