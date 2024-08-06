Sheriff's Department HART team assists unhoused amid high heat

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Paul Kolinek had hit a rough road in his life. After losing family members. It took a toll on his mental health; Kolinek lost his job, became homeless, lost his car where he slept, and eventually found refuge under the 67 freeway.

“Just family tragedies and losing my job; one check away from homelessness and there it was,” Kolinek said. “Came down here. I enjoy camping. It was pretty pleasant down here. 10,15 degrees cooler than it is 40 yards to the other side.”

There are obviously others who’ve set up camp in the riverbed and there are those looking to help them and others in east county without a home.

That aid coming from members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Assistance Resource Ream also referred to as the HART team.

“Oh my goodness, they’ve been angels,” Kolinek said.

“That’s who got me out of here. They got me into a nice hotel voucher program and housing. They’re helping me get all my paperwork together.”

The HART team is made up of deputies who work collaboratively with outreach workers.

“The goal is to just keep providing as much as we can and keep offering these resources to anyone that’s will to take them,” Deputy Marco Salazar, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s HART Team, said.

They provide food, water and various resources to housing, jobs, substance abuse and mental health services for the unhoused.

“It’s a relief to me because I know they’re going to have fresh water and I don’t have to trek a mile to get water and bring it back in this heat,” Kolinek said.

Deputy Salazar told 10News some people they encounter may already be in touch with social workers or entities, waiting to hear back.

“We show up and we let them know that we haven’t forgotten about you. We’re still here. We’re checking up on you. We do this on a weekly basis, multiple times a week. Make them feel they are valued,” Salazar said.

That value is felt both ways.

“When we see people like Paul today, when we see those testimonies, that gives us a sense of motivation knowing that we’re actually doing something great. Making a positive in our county,” Salazar said.