Sheriffs ask for help locating missing Poway woman

Sonia Vargas has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 27, 2024
POWAY (CNS) — Authorities asked for the public's help today in locating a missing woman from Poway.

Sonia Vargas, 56, was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. in the 13500 block of Robley Ranch Road near her home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Vargas was described as 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has short, sandy-blond hair and green eyes and was said to have difficulty communicating. She is known to frequent the Poway AMC movie theater, Wal-Mart and Stater Bros., according to the sheriff's department.

Vargas was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, gray pants, white shoes, glasses and possibly a green jacket or sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was encouraged to call 911 or the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

