Sheriff: One person struck, killed by train in Del Mar

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 5:18 PM, Dec 06, 2021
DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in Del Mar on Monday.

SDCSO said the crash happened at approximately 3:02 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Stafford Court. One person was confirmed dead.

In a tweet, North County Transit District said that COASTER service would not be operating between Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley due to police activity. A bus bridge is being set up for COASTER passengers.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

