Sheriff asks for help to find suspect in armed robbery near Moonlight Beach in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – North Coastal Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the person involved in a robbery along Moonlight Beach in Encinitas on Tuesday.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. near the 400 block of West B Street. The victim told detectives that he was on the beach near the volleyball courts when a man approached him from behind, pointed a handgun at the victim's head and demanded his belongings. Fearing for his life, the victim threw his earbuds and phone on the ground.

The suspect grabbed the items and threatened to kill the victim if he called the police. He then took off running north on 5th Street.

The victim was not hurt.

Deputies and a K-9 unit searched the area while a helicopter flew overhead. Despite their efforts, they were unable to find the suspect.

NCSO said the suspect is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, 5'7" tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, black ski mask, dark sweater, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Diego County Sheriff's Office at 858-565-5200 or contact Detective Chad Latonio from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at 760-966-3523.

