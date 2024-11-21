Shelter Island Boat Launch closed while crews remove abandoned sunken vessel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Shelter Island Boat Launch is under an emergency closure Thursday morning as crews work to remove a vessel that sank there last week.

According to the Port of San Diego, the boat launch may be closed from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the situation began last Nov. 13, when Harbor Police reported an abandoned 35-foot vessel sitting on a launch ramp. Officers placed a violation order on the ship, ordering the owner to remove it.

When no one arrived, a tow service was called on Nov. 15. But before that tow crew could remove the boat, Harbor Police said the vessel started taking on water and eventually sank.

Port officials said it was forced to close the boat launch to safely remove the ship while also trying to contain leaking fuel.

Last weekend brought King Tides, which complicated the cleanup efforts by pushing the boat under a part of the docks.

The Port of San Diego said it wants to fully reopen the boat launch by this weekend.

Harbor Police said they have not yet identified the owner of boat or determined why it was abandoned.

The port maintains four boat launching ramps on San Diego Bay: Shelter Island, Pepper Park in National City, Bayfront Park/J Street Marina Park in Chula Vista and at Glorietta Bay in Coronado.