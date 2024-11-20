Shelltown flood survivor loses most beloved possession in theft

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— More heartbreak for a January flood survivor after her most beloved possession vanished from her yard.

Tiffany Contreras, 36, still can't believe what she came home to early Friday morning.

“They ripped down the wooden gate, and the motorcycle had been parked here in my yard, covered with a tarp,” said Contreras.

Stolen from her front yard along ETA Street in Shelltown was her collectible Honda 3-wheeler, which she purchased with her dad as an 11-year-old some 25 years ago.

“I would give the sun and the moon for it. It’s the dearest thing I hold for myself,” said Contreras.

The 1983 Honda ATC 250R is valued at between $7,000 and $10,000.

“I treasure all the memories. My dad and I bonded because of it … Losing it made me feel like my heart was ripped out of my chest,” said Contreras.

Contreras is no stranger to heartbreak.

“I just remember that suddenly it was coming in waves,” said Contreras.

Last January, floodwaters consumed her yard and the homes of her neighbors.

Because of renovations, most of the belongings in her yard had been destroyed.

Without flood insurance, her rebuild has gone slowly, mostly DIY.

“I opened up one wall in the house. The water has seeped in everywhere,” said Contreras.

Meanwhile, signs of damage continue to surface.

“Just last week, my concrete slab on my porch cracked. There [are] new cracks all the time, on the side of the house and in the house,” said Contreras. “It's very scary, afraid the house is going to fall.”

When asked how she’s dealing with the theft while still coping with the flood, she responded, “I don’t really know how to start again … I guess the universe wants me rock bottom to get strong,” said Contreras.

Contreras says her strength lies in looking for her 3-wheeler. She's filed a police report.

“Fingers crossed. I hope it's found. I just want to find it,” said Contreras.

Contreras says police have looked through surveillance video from a nearby school. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Contreras rebuild from the flood.