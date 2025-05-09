"She deserves justice": Family mourns grandmother killed in suspected DUI crash in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are remembering a 65-year-old grandmother, killed in a five-car crash on I-805 that prosecutors believe was caused by a driver under the influence.

"You can't control your emotions. It is hard," said Pepe Gomez, his voice cracking.

For loved ones of Grasiela Gomez, the grief remains unbearable.

"I feel a lot of pain, you can't describe this pain," said Pepe, her ex-husband.

Pepe, who lived with Grasiela in Temecula, says on Saturday morning she was on I-805 South, headed to Chula Vista to have a mechanic check on her car. Before 9 a.m., that car issue apparently forced her to pull over on the shoulder near 43rd Street.

The California Highway Patrol says a Honda sedan veered off the road before crashing into her car and then several more vehicles, leading to several injuries. Grasiela died at the scene.

"She's honest, a person you can trust," said Pepe.

Pepe describes Gomez, a retired teacher's aid, as a funny, caring woman who doted on her grandchildren.

"It was her life. Being a grandmother was everything was for her," said Pepe.

Her newest grandchild was a girl, born three weeks ago. Gomez was about to meet her.

"Maybe on this weekend ... they were planning on getting together. Now we are planning a funeral," said Pepe.

On Wednesday, the driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Markus Turner, pleaded not guilty to DUI and manslaughter charges.

"I want him to be responsible for his actions ... If he gets 30 years, he asked for it," said Pepe. "She didn't deserve that, she deserves justice.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Gomez's family with funeral expenses.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

