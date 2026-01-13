Sharp Healthcare reaches tentative agreement, increasing wages for San Diego nurses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After months of negotiations, the United Nurses Associations of California and the Union of Health Care Professionals and Sharp HealthCare have reached a tentative agreement.

The nurses' union contract expired on Sept. 30, 2025, and since then, the union has been asking for higher raises for the nurses.

Back in October, when Sharp workers went on a three-day picket shortly after their contracts expired, we were told by nurses that they are paid less than workers at places like UC San Diego and Kaiser Permanente. But Sharp told ABC 10News, they are paid at or above market rate.

The nurses also went on a three-day Thanksgiving strike, as well as other actions.

In a press release, UNAC/UHCP says it has won solid raises, solidified sick pay protections, and defending existing benefits for nurses who retire from Sharp.

“This tentative agreement is a big win not just for Sharp registered nurses but for Sharp’s patients and the San Diego community,” said Andrea Muir, RN, a Sharp Resource Nurse in Med-Surg/Telemetry, president of the UNAC/UHCP affiliate at Sharp, and a member of the bargaining team. “We addressed outstanding sick leave, wage, and retirement issues in a manner that benefits both patients and nurses. We would never have gotten this far without the solidarity and hard work of Sharp RNs, who stood strong together and would not give up.”

The UNAC/UHCP says Sharp's bargaining team will be sharing additional information with bargaining unit members in the coming days and will schedule a ratification vote for the near future.