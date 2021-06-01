Shark sighting reported at Torrey Pines State Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Beachgoers were advised to get out of the water for several hours at Torrey Pines State Beach after a shark sighting Monday afternoon.

The sighting happened around 2 p.m. Lifeguards were heard telling people to get out or swim at their own risk. Lifeguards said a shark had bit a sea lion and the sea lion was heading towards shore.

By 4 p.m. people were back in the water. The beach was busier for the holiday and compared to last year when many stayed home because of the pandemic.

Witnesses told ABC 10News they saw the sea lion in the water, but not the shark.

Warning signs will be up at the beach for 24 hours.