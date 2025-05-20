Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California State Park officials are warning beachgoers at Torrey Pines State Beach after a reported shark sighting.

Park officials confirmed around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday a shark was spotted swimming offshore near Lifeguard Tower #5.

Based on the investigation, officials believe the shark is seven to eight feet in length, and it reportedly bumped into a swimmer before swimming away.

Out of an abundance of caution, State Park Officers have posted warning signs at beach access points near Towers #2, #5 and #7.

There is a warning posted at the north boundary with Del Mar City Beach. The warning will remain in effect for 24 hours.

