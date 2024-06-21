Sharing hope for a cure against cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been 12 years since Emily Whitehead became the first child ever cured of cancer using CAR-T cell therapy. Now, she is advocating for broader access to new and emerging therapies.

Emily and her father, Tom Whitehead, spoke at the Drug Information Association Convention in San Diego this week, urging companies and drug manufacturers to increase transparency and communication about clinical trials, new medications, and upcoming industry developments.

"We like to educate ourselves at what the newest things are, but also we like to put a face to who everyone in this industry is helping," Tom told ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons.

CAR-T Cell therapy takes white blood cells from a person's body and "supercharges" them to identify and attack only cancer cells when reintroduced. Since its approval, it has helped more than 35,000 people overcome cancer.

Whitehead said they'd like to see that number reach one million. That's why he and his daughter spend so much time sharing their story around the world.

"When you first hear about it, it sounds like science fiction," he said. "When you see her, you can't tell anything ever happened to her. And that's what a cure looks like ... We realized when she got better that other parents need that kind of help."

Emily's story is featured in the Netflix documentary "Of Medicine and Miracles." She will also appear in a new IMAX film set to release later this year.