Shabbat celebration at the UCSD Gaza solidarity encampment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The encampment to stand in solidarity with Gaza is now on its third day, and on Friday night, Jewish students and faculty gathered with them for a Shabbat celebration.

UCSD faculty applauded the students' bravery in advocating for the Palestinian people. Community members without ties to the university also attended.

"I think it says that there is a fundamental human rights issue at stake here," said one woman who did not want to provide her name.

It’s been three days since the encampment popped up at UCSD. It has remained peaceful, but students are not planning to leave unless the school agrees to their demands, which include divesting from corporations tied to the conflict in Gaza.

Jewish community members told ABC 10News they felt a greater responsibility to show up Friday, to publicly stand against what Israel is doing.

"Showing support as someone who has the oppressor's blood, saying hey, this is wrong," said Dave Engel.

"We want to take back our culture, and so we will do it here to show solidarity with Gaza," said Avraham.

The university said in a statement earlier this week that it supports the right to peacefully protest; however, it did say this encampment is in violation of campus policy.

