Sexual abuse survivors speak against Catholic Diocese of San Diego's bankruptcy decision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Volunteers with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) held a press conference Monday outside the downtown bankruptcy courthouse. The Catholic Diocese of San Diego is expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday.

Joelle Casteix, a survivor and SNAP volunteer, spoke out against the decision.

Casteix settled her own lawsuit in 2005 with the Diocese in Orange County and was integral in passing a 2019 California law that extended the statute of limitations for three years, allowing survivors to file legal claims against the church.

Casteix, now volunteering with SNAP in San Diego, disagrees with the bankruptcy decision because she believes it will not give survivors the justice they deserve.

"What it does is it takes survivors out of the civil court," Casteix said. "It shuttles everyone into bankruptcy, where they're nothing more than paperwork. They're nothing more than a liability."

Instead of bankruptcy, Casteix said she believes the right thing for the Diocese to do is to work directly with survivors and their attorneys, and for the church to expose who the predators within the church are.

Casteix also believes this will prevent future children from being subjected to sexual abuse in the Catholic church.

Since 2019, the Catholic Diocese in San Diego has faced roughly 450 legal claims. Most claimants are over 50 years old, as the average age for a survivor of childhood sexual abuse is 52, Casteix said.

There may still be time for more survivors to come forward. A bar date, the deadline for filing claims in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is expected to be set Monday.

Kevin Eckery, a spokesperson for the Diocese of San Diego, explained the decision to file for bankruptcy.

"The idea is to create or achieve a settlement that allows for the operation of the diocese to continue, but at the same time, recognize our need to provide a just settlement to the victims of abuse," Eckery said.