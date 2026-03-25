Sewage discharge causes San Diego County to close dog area in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality Wednesday announced the closure of the San Diego River where it meets Dog Beach in Ocean Beach after a large volume of sewage was released.

According to the DEHQ, 18,000 gallons of sewage was discharged, with an estimated 9,000 gallons reaching the San Diego River near the intersection of Friars Road and Sea World Drive.

Beachgoers were advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. The water contact closure will remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact, according to a county statement.

KGTV

The Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado Shoreline remain closed for similar sewage-related reasons from the Tijuana River.

Additionally, the county DEHQ has issued an advisory for Tidelands Park, North Cove Vacation Isle, Campland, De Anza Cove, La Jolla Cove, Avenida de la Playa, Moonlight Beach, San Luis Rey River and La Jolla Children's Pool due to elevated levels of bacteria.

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