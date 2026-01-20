'Severe blood shortage' prompts American Red Cross to call for donors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Facing what it called a serious blood shortage, the American Red Cross announced a blood drive Tuesday in which donors have a chance to win a trip to this year's Super Bowl.

Anyone who gives blood through Jan. 25 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the Feb. 8 Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, as well as day-of, in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations and a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

Those who give blood between Jan. 26 and Feb. 28 will get a $20 e-gift card.

Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

"Winter always puts pressure on the blood supply, and this year widespread flu and rough weather are making it even tougher," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross donor services. "If you're able, now's a great time to make and keep blood donation appointments, during National Blood Donor Month. Every donation can be a lifeline for a patient who isn't able to hold off on critical care."

The shortage is especially serious for platelets, types O, A negative and B negative blood.

Upcoming local donation locations include:

Cardiff



Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Encinitas Elks Lodge 2243, 1393 Windsor Road

Carlsbad



Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bermuda Club Carlsbad, 5840 El Camino Real

Jan. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real

Jan. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., North Coast Church Carlsbad Campus, 2310 Camino Vida Roble, #104

Chula Vista



Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastlake Church, 2355 Otay Lakes Road

Jan. 26, 1-7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

Feb. 2, 1-7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

Encinitas



Jan. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive

Escondido



Jan. 20, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Escondido Charter High School, 1868 E Valley Parkway

Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway

Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway

Fallbrook



Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Road

La Jolla



Jan. 26, 1-7 p.m., La Jolla / Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.

Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., UCSD Price Center, 9500 Gillman Drive

Oceanside



Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Oceanside, 3501 Seagate Way

Jan. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus St.

Ramona



Jan. 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane

San Diego



Red Cross Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C (see RedCrossBlood.org for hours)

Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pacific Highlands Ranch Library, 12911 Pacific Place

Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., National University, 9388 Lightwave

Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., VA San Diego Healthcare System, 3350 La Jolla Village Drive

Feb. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., BioMed Realty, 4570 Executive Drive

Santee



Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Summit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 8778 Cottonwood Ave.

Vista



Jan. 21, noon-6 p.m., Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave.

