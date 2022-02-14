Several San Diego County school district leaders call for California endemic plan

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Officials from several San Diego County school districts are coming together Monday to call on Gov. Newsom establish an endemic plan for California.

Last week, Newsom said he would soon announce new strategies as the state shifts toward the endemic stage.

The governor mentioned the endemic approach to the coronavirus pandemic would include changes to California’s K-12 school mask policy. Newsom also said a potential plan would continue to emphasize COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

On Monday morning, leaders from Lakeside School District, La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, Cajon Valley Union School District, and Rancho Santa Fe Unified School District are expected to ask Newsom to allow for “local control” when it comes to mask protocols among students and staff. They are also hoping that the governor ends the State of Emergency in California.

Additionally, the officials want the ability to “oppose and veto any piece of legislation that removes personal belief exemptions for vaccinations for students and staff” included in any endemic plan.