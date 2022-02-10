Watch
California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his budget proposal on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Newsom announced Tuesday, Jan. 18 that 45 colleges and universities in California, including some of the most prestigious campuses in the state, will be part of a new public service program that will subsidize tuition for students who do community service alongside their studies. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 17:11:41-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials next week will outline a new approach to dealing with the coronavirus that assumes it’s here to stay. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the approach will emphasize flexibility.

It will still include quarantines and testing of those who don’t show symptoms and other precautions.

But those safeguards will vary based on what he said are more than a dozen “guideposts and measurements” designed to spot new surges and virus variants.

He said it will also include a continued emphasis on vaccinations and booster shots. Newsom said California health officials will also outline their revised approach to school mask-wearing requirements no later than Monday.

