Panga boat with at least 20 people on board spotted off Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The discovery of a panga boat off the coast of Point Loma Monday morning prompted a large law enforcement response.

The boat with at least 20 people on board was spotted in the waters off Osprey Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard at around 4 a.m. The vessel had been dangerously close to some rocks when it was spotted.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol agents, San Diego Harbor Police officers, San Diego Fire-Rescue crews, and San Diego Lifeguards all responded to the report, ABC 10News learned.

Video footage shot by the 10News Breaking News Tracker showed a lifeguard boat towing the panga boat with the passengers on board. The boat and the passengers were taken to a nearby lifeguard station.

The report comes two weeks after a suspected smuggling boat carrying 30 people capsized off Point Loma, killing three people and leading to the arrest of the boat’s captain.