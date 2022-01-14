Several huskies up for adoption in the South Bay

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Animal Services is looking for a home for several huskies in the South Bay.

The county listed five huskies on its website Friday, ranging from 1 to 5 years old. The Huskies are currently at the Bonita shelter.

“Sometimes people buy pets based on their looks and may not understand the needs of the breed, then become overwhelmed or frustrated,” said Animal Service Director Kelly Campbell. “Huskies can be wonderful dogs for the owners who are prepared for them.”

According to the county, huskies are an active breed that need daily exercise and activities, “otherwise they might find other ways to entertain themselves that could make for some mischief and owner drama.”

Adoption fees are waived throughout the month of January for all adult dogs at both the Bonita and Carlsbad shelters.

Due to COVID-19, Animal Services is offering adoption by appointment. Walk-ins are also offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bonita. Click here to submit an application and be considered to adopt.

