Seven boats wash ashore at Breakers Beach during Monday's powerful storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Monday’s strong storm caused at least seven boats and four dinghies to wash ashore on Breakers Beach at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI).

The boats were possibly anchored at the Zuniga Jetty or close by in the free anchorage area.

New video from Sky10 Tuesday afternoon showed the boats scattered across the private military beach, some partially stuck in the sand.

The video also showed crews sifting through piles of debris that washed ashore.

SKY10

Naval Base Coronado announced Tuesday that Breakers Beach will be closed until further notice due to hazardous materials washing up. A spokesperson said the hazardous materials can include batteries, fuel, oil, drugs, and ammo.

The Navy now has to try to contact the owner of each boat within 45 days. If the owner can’t be found, the Navy can then demolish their boat and remove it from the beach, according to public affairs officer, Kevin Dixon.

He said that costs the Navy about $20,000 per boat, which is money ultimately from taxpayers.

If the owner is found, Dixon said the owner then has 45 days to remove their own boat.

SKY10

This isn’t the first incident like this to happen, just in December at least 13 boats washed up on the beach during another powerful storm. It’s unclear how much money the Navy spent on removal efforts, or how many boat owners reclaimed their properties.

The Navy is currently investigating.