US Navy: Boats found in Coronado could cost taxpayers $260K to remove from beach

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 10 wrecked boats washed ashore just outside of the naval base in Coronado Wednesday morning, and military officials say if these boats go unclaimed, it will cost taxpayers nearly half a million dollars.

According to the Naval Base Coronado Spokesperson Kevin Dixon, 13 wrecked and abandoned boats were spotted on the base's beachside overnight following Tuesday's storm.

It was later discovered that six of the boats had already washed ashore prior to the storm, and the other seven were seen early Wednesday morning.

The naval base says one of the boats had a tall mast and it interfered with the air traffic over the base, prompting navy crews to cut it off.

Military officials are trying to contact the owners of the boats, and each owner will have 45 days to either claim their boat back or tell the base to keep the vessel.

Dixon says if boats go unclaimed (either an owner was not reached or the owner said they did not want it anymore, it will cost taxpayers $20,000 for each boat to be removed from the beach.