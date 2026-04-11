Senator Ted Cruz to deliver keynote speech at California Republican Convention

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Texas Senator Ted Cruz is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the California Republican Party Spring Convention Saturday night.

"California's Republicans are on the front line in the fight for freedom, and I'm excited to join grassroots conservatives at the CRP spring convention," Cruz said. "Under Chairwoman Corrin Rankin's leadership, Republicans are building real momentum, and I'm looking forward to standing with the delegates and activists who are ready to win in 2026."

The three-day event, which began Friday, is being held at the Sheraton San Diego Resort.

This year's theme is "Turning the tide, together."

"Senator Cruz is a proven fighter for working families, safer communities, and a strong America,'' said California Republican Party Chairwoman Corrin Rankin. "Our delegates and grassroots leaders are ready to organize, grow, and win in 2026, and we're proud to welcome him to California."

Saturday's schedule of events also includes regional meetings, a book signing with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, voter mobilization training, panels, a candidate forum and separate receptions with the two leading Republicans currently running for governor, Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco.

The California Republican Party currently holds 10 of the State Senate's 40 seats and 20 of the Assembly's 80. There are seven Republicans represented in the U.S. House of Representatives from California's 52-member delegation.

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