Semi-trucks stack up amid delays caused by technical glitch at the border in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif (KGTV) - There were plenty of big rig trucks that appeared like they were parked in Otay Mesa on Friday.

"This is the first time I've seen this. I come down every week,” Harry West, a longtime semi-truck driver, said.

But they’re all waiting to cross through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

"I've been here since 2 o'clock and there ain't no getting over there! No way!" West said.

Some drivers like West decided the traffic here was not worth the trouble.

"Wait until tomorrow morning and hope that line's down,” West said "This is the first time I've ever been late. I'm never late. I take pride on being on time and this, there's no way of being on time."

A spokesperson from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the president of the Tijuana Customs Association said that there was a computer system failure on the Mexican side of the border. Thus, there were delays for only the commercial traffic at the Port of Entry.

Mexican Customs also said that when the system, which is called PITA, is down everything must be done manually. So, the agents have to write down all information and documents down by hand. Mexican Customs said that this created the two to three hours delay in wait times.

They hope to have the system up and running by Saturday.

And there's hope from West that Saturday moves faster and smoother.

"It slows everybody down. Everything. I mean not just us delivery but picking everything up and coming back," he said. "I don't know how long it's going to take to get across."

A spokesperson from CBP told ABC 10News that there was no impact on regular passenger car traffic at the Port of Entry.

