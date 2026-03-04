Semi truck crash causes major backup on I-15 South near Friars Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to CHP, a small blue vehicle was reportedly speeding and hit a semi truck, causing it to partially flip.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the I-15, at Friars Road.

CHP reports lanes three, four, five and the Friars offramp are blocked due to the crash.

Hazmat crews are also on scene to clean up a large amount of diesel that spilled onto the lanes, according to CHD.

There is no timeline for when the lanes will be reopened.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more details.