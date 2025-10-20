Security guards hurt in alleged stabbing outside of Mavericks Beach Club in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least three security guards were injured in an alleged stabbing outside of Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego's Pacific Beach, authorities said Monday.

The stabbing occurred around 12:05 a.m. Sunday at 860 Garnet Ave., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Mavericks said in a statement that "the safety and well-being of our staff and guests remain our top priority. We are working closely with law enforcement and will pursue prosecution of those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

No further information was immediately available.

