Security guard shot during argument in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A security guard was shot after an argument in the East Village Sunday morning.

San Diego Police Department tells ABC 10News it happened on Park Boulevard near the MTS station just before 5:00 a.m.

SDPD said a couple was fighting over a gun when it went off and hit a nearby security guard in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say that they are looking for the woman suspected of shooting him.

No other information was given. Anyone with information about this incident should contact San Diego police.