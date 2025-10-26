Security guard nearly killed in altercation on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two people were arrested and a security guard was hospitalized today after he was nearly killed during an altercation that broke out following an excursion on San Diego Bay, authorities said.

Port of San Diego Harbor Police responded to a fight in progress shortly after midnight as an excursion was disembarking in the 1800 block of North Harbor Drive near City Cruises by Hornblower, Harbor Police said.

When officers arrived, they found a security guard who was unconscious, not breathing, and didn't have a pulse as a result of the fight. Harbor Police officers immediately began lifesaving measures and successfully restored the victim's pulse, authorities said. The unidentified victim was transported by medics to a hospital in critical condition.

The San Diego Police Department was called in to assist Harbor Police with crowd control and scene security due to the large number of people in the area.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of 39-year-old Ernesto Molina Jr. Claudia Mendiola De Franco, 48, was also arrested for alleged assault on Molina Jr., which happened after the security guard was assaulted, Harbor Police said.

Both suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to Lt. Shawn Wooddy.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant information, images or video that could assist investigators, was urged to contact Harbor Police at (619) 686-6272 or submit an anonymous tip through San Diego County Crime Stoppers at sdcrimestoppers.org.

