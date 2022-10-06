Second San Diego County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Concerns are mounting after reports of several local transit passengers being diagnosed with tuberculosis.

On September 20, Sherri Gaito says her 31-year-old son, Christopher, who has been homeless for the past year, was discovered on an Oceanside street.

“Police discovered him unresponsive with a very high fever,” said Gaito.

At the hospital, he was placed on a ventilator and diagnosed with tuberculosis meningitis, a rare complication of TB, in which the brain and spinal cord become infected. He has now been off the ventilator for two weeks.

“He had swelling of the brain. He had neurological testing which showed a lot of inactivity on the left side of his brain,” said Gaito.

Gaito is not sure where her son contracted TB, an airborne disease that attacks the lungs.

“He rides public transportation. As far as the transit, the buses and the Sprinter. It’s very possible he could have contracted it from someone on the street or transit,” said Gaito.

Christopher's case is the latest involving TB and a possible link to public transit.

In September, county officials sent out a health alert about an active TB case involving a transit rider. Possible exposure included the following trolley routes:

Blue Line from San Ysidro to 12th and Imperial station, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.



Orange Line from 12th and Imperial to Lemon Grove, Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 7 a.m.



Orange Line from Lemon Grove to 12th and Imperial, Monday through Friday roughly between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.



Blue Line from 12th and Imperial to San Ysidro, Monday through Friday roughly between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Once a person is infected, TB symptoms could take months, even years to develop. Symptoms include a persistent cough, night sweats, fever and unexplained weight loss. The county advised affected passengers to contact their doctors or the County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621 to get tested.

Several days ago, the county confirmed to ABC 10News a second, unrelated active TB case involving a person who uses public transit.

It's not clear if the second case is Christopher, who is just beginning his road to recovery.

“He is able to speak. He is able to take a few steps with help,” said Gaito.

It’s not yet known if he suffered any brain damage or other long-term effects.

"It's a very long-term recovery. The doctors say it could take a year or more,” said Gaito.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the Gaito family with medical and other expenses.

ABC 10News reached out to a county spokesperson for more information on the second confirmed case and are waiting to hear back.

The number of TB cases in the county has decreased since the 1990s and stabilized in recent years.

There were 201 cases in 2021. As of August, there have been 97 cases in 2022.

