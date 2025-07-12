Second Lady Usha Vance reads to children at Camp Pendleton during summer reading challenge tour

CAMP PENDLETON (KGTV) — Second Lady Usha Vance spent Friday afternoon reading to military families at Camp Pendleton as part of her nationwide summer reading challenge tour.

Vance was the guest of honor at the Blue Star family reading event, where she engaged with children of service members through storytelling.

The CEO of Blue Star Families, an organization dedicated to supporting military families and veterans, says they invited Usha Vance to be part of the event during her national tour.

The second lady's storytelling adventure is part of her nationwide summer reading challenge that launched last month and runs through September 5. The initiative challenges kids to read 12 books and reflect on each through an essay or drawing. One winner will earn an invitation to the White House.

Vance says the challenge is about preventing summer learning loss and building lifelong reading habits, which is especially critical for children of military families.

Although the second lady's appearance was a main attraction, the group also partnered with Disney to provide additional entertainment. Children whose parents are serving their country enjoyed surprise visits from Disney characters and participated in various activities.

