Second victim dies following Corona movie theater shooting

CORONA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The second victim shot inside a Corona movie theater has died, police announced Saturday morning.

According to the Corona Police Department, 19-year-old Anthony Barajas died early Saturday morning. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends,” the department said.

The department said it’s working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against suspect Joseph Jimenez.

Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were found late Monday by theater employees following a showing of “The Forever Purge.” Both victims had been shot in the head “execution-style” and Goodrich died at the scene, KABC reports.

Police said the shooting appeared to be unprovoked and random, the Associated Press reports.

Barajas was a well-known social media star with nearly one million followers on TikTok, according to the Associated Press.