SeaWorld San Diego welcomes baby bottlenose dolphin, California sea lion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego Friday announced the birth of two marine mammals at the park: a female bottlenose dolphin calf and a female California sea lion pup.

Born on June 21, the bottlenose dolphin calf is "thriving under the attentive care of her mother and grandmother, Sofi and Sandy," a statement from the park read. "Guests can watch this young dolphin learn, play, and grow alongside both generations -- an extraordinary opportunity to witness a multigenerational dolphin family bonding and developing together."

According to the park, the calf is nursing, growing and showing signs of curiosity and development typical of a health dolphin.

Days earlier, sea lion Phoenix gave birth to her first pup on June 15 - - considered the "unofficial universal sea lion pup birthday" as it is smack in the middle of sea lion pupping season.

Phoenix "has been wonderfully nurturing and keeps a close, protective eye on her as she grows," the park statement read.

"These births are an extraordinary testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care and veterinary teams," said Eric Otjen, vice president of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Diego. "Every new calf and pup deepens our understanding of these incredible species and contributes to the knowledge that helps protect marine mammals both in our care and in the wild. Seeing three generations of dolphins together and supporting a first-time sea lion mother through this important milestone are truly special moments."

SeaWorld's vets said marine mammals can be difficult to study in the wild, so the observations being made for the young animals in care can provide insights that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to obtain.

"These new arrivals remind us why caring for and learning about marine animals is so important," Otjen said. "By inspiring our guests to connect with these species and advancing the knowledge that supports their conservation, these births symbolize our commitment to safeguarding marine life for generations to come."

The California sea lion pup is not currently in the public-facing habitat, but she is "continuing to thrive behind the scenes under the dedicated care of SeaWorld's animal care specialists and is expected to make her debut in the park in the coming months."

Names for both animals will be announced in the coming weeks.

