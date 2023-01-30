Watch Now
SeaWorld San Diego closed Monday due to weather conditions

Posted at 8:22 AM, Jan 30, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Monday’s weather conditions forced SeaWorld San Diego to close its doors for the day.

In a statement posted on Facebook Sunday ahead of the storm, park officials said: “Due to expected inclement weather in the San Diego area, SeaWorld San Diego will be closed tomorrow, January 30. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to see you at the park soon!”

Officials did not say if the park would reopen Tuesday.

Monday’s park closure comes as what is considered the coldest storm of the season hits the San Diego region, bringing widespread rain, high winds, and heavy snow to the county’s mountain areas.

Due to the low temperatures and stormy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning was in effect Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

