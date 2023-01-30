San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 30, 2023: Cold and wet today with heavy snow in the mountains

A cold winter storm will bring increasing rain today, breezy winds and heavy snow to the mountains. This will be the coldest storm of the season so far with temperatures topping out 10 to 20 degrees below average for most of the county.

Rain will become more widespread late this morning into the afternoon with pockets of heavy rain at times and localized flooding possible. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1" with locally higher amounts while the deserts will pick up less than .25".

Snow levels will hover between 4,500' and 4,000' today and crash to 3,500' to 3,000' tonight as showers taper off. Most of the mountain school districts are closed today with a late start planned for tomorrow. Travel through the mountains will be difficult and should be avoided if possible.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10am Tuesday where we expect 1 to 3 inches of snow between 4,000' and 5,000', 3 to 7 inches between 5,000' to 5,500' and 7 to 12" for our highest peaks.



Elevations above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Elevations above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita

Elevations above 3,500': Pine Valley, Descanso

Elevations above 3,000': Warner Springs

Showers end very early tomorrow morning with sunny skies returning but the cold air will linger. Tonight and Tuesday night will be very cold with 30s for most inland and deserts areas and 20s for the coldest spots, including the mountains.

Gradual warming the rest of the week but temperatures will be trending below average through midweek. Continued warming into the weekend when temperatures will be back near average in the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 55-58°

Inland: 50-56°

Mountains: 30-47°

Deserts: 56-59°

