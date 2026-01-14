Search underway for missing 78-year-old Indio woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A search was underway today for a 78-year-old Indio woman who vanished weeks ago, but may be somewhere in Riverside or San Diego counties.

Laura Ann Brown was last seen in November in the vicinity of Avenue 48 and Jefferson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency issued a Silver Alert after receiving the missing person notification from the Indio Police Department. Silver Alerts focus on finding missing seniors, who are often suffering from health complications or otherwise considered at-risk, throughout the state.

Authorities were uncertain where Brown may have gone, though the alert is focused on Riverside and San Diego counties.

The last verified sighting of her was on the afternoon of Nov. 20, when she walked away from her residence.

It was unclear on Wednesday why she wasn't reported missing earlier.

Brown is 5-feet-6 inches tall and 178 pounds, with short hair and brown eyes. The type of clothing she may have been wearing was unconfirmed, and there was no word on what she may have taken with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency or dial 911.

