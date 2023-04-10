Search on for thieves who tried to steal ATM in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are searching for whoever is responsible for an attempt to steal an ATM outside of a bank in Sorrento Valley.

At around 4:30 a.m. Monday, SDPD officers were dispatched to the San Diego County Credit Union branch on 10066 Pacific Heights Boulevard after an alarm was activated.

Officers arrived to find an ATM outside of the bank had been ripped from its cement base, but the machine still had power.

Police said they would comb through surveillance footage in hopes of getting a look at the thieves and the vehicle they may have used in the attempt.

In December 2021, the same ATM was involved in an attempted theft. In that incident, officers said the thieves used a stolen tow truck as they tried to steal the machine.

The thieves in that attempt were never caught.