Stolen tow truck knocks over ATM in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An investigation is underway Thursday after police discovered an abandoned tow truck that was used in an attempt to steal an ATM outside of a bank in Sorrento Valley.

San Diego Police responded to an alarm that was triggered at around 4:30 a.m. at the San Diego County Credit Union branch on 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd.

Responding officers found an ATM outside of the business knocked over and a tow truck -- with the engine still running -- next to it.

The abandoned truck had no license plates and the company logo had been scraped off the doors. Officers checked the truck’s VIN and other information and learned it had been stolen from a local business.

Chains from the truck were attached to parts of the ATM, leading the officers to believe the driver was trying to drag the machine away.

Police searched the area for whoever was responsible, but no suspects were located.