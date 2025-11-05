Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search on for at-risk teen last seen in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood

San Diego Police Department
Serenity Burnside
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared in San Diego.

Serenity Burnside was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 7100 Peter Pan Avenue, in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She was described as Asian-Hispanic, 5-feet-1 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with dark-red hair at her shoulders and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket, gray pants, black and white Nike shoes and a black Jansport backpack.

Burnside has a mental condition that places her at risk, police said.

Anyone with information on Burnside's whereabouts was urged to call the SDPD Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

