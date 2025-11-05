Search on for at-risk teen last seen in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared in San Diego.

Serenity Burnside was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 7100 Peter Pan Avenue, in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She was described as Asian-Hispanic, 5-feet-1 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with dark-red hair at her shoulders and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket, gray pants, black and white Nike shoes and a black Jansport backpack.

Burnside has a mental condition that places her at risk, police said.

Anyone with information on Burnside's whereabouts was urged to call the SDPD Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

