Search of answers in death of teen skateboarder outside Linda Vista skate park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a teen skateboarder killed in a collision after leaving a skate park in Linda Vista.

“I’m numb. It still doesn't feel real,” said Nikki Ketchum.

Ketchum says on Tuesday, past 7 p.m., after skating at the Linda Vista Skateboard Park, her 16-year-old son, Cameron Vaughn, left the park, bound for a bus stop.

Police say at the intersection of Genesee and Ossler Street, Cameron was riding against a red light, when he was struck by a car and pushed into another vehicle. The drivers stopped and cooperated.

Cameron, who wasn't wearing a helmet, suffered a skull fracture.

Two days later, he was taken off life support.

“I feel like my world has been ripped up, that something is missing,“ said Ketchum.

Ketchum calls her son a loving kid, who was passionate about skateboarding, with dreams of going pro.

“That was his life, skating and freedom,” said Ketchum.

On Thursday night, more than a hundred attended a vigil at the crash site.

“Everybody loved him. Makes me so happy as a mom to know he showed so much kindness and love to others,” said Ketchum.

Ketchum is left trying to make sense of how he died. She says the reported details don't add up.

“He doesn't ride on his skateboard through intersections. Always picks it up,” said Ketchum

She doesn't believe Cameron was riding when struck, pointing to the pristine condition of his skateboard. She also doesn't believe her son would go against a red light. She's hoping more witnesses will come forward.

“I want to know what happened to my son,” said Ketchum.

Ketchum is also calling for additional safety measures, including more lighting along Genesee, because so many kids are in the area.

“It's just dark all down this road. Also, a lot of speeding. Could use signage that a traffic light is nearby,” said Ketchum.

ABC 10news reached out to police and city officials for comments, and are waiting to hear back.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.