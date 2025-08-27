Search launched for female inmate who left San Diego County prison re-entry facility

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday were searching for a female inmate from Riverside County who walked away from a prison re-entry facility in San Diego County.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, officials were alerted that Angel Rayburn had tampered with her ankle monitor and walked out of a Female Community Reentry Program facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. An emergency count confirmed that Rayburn was missing.

The CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and were assisting in the search.

Rayburn, 37, is a white female who is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her last known location was near the intersection of Kearny Mesa Road and Armstrong Street in San Diego, authorities said. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Rayburn was originally received from Riverside on Feb. 14 to serve a three-year sentence for evading a peace officer while driving the wrong way, assault with any means likely to produce great bodily injury to a peace officer/firefighter and buying/receiving stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment.

She has been housed at the FCRP San Diego since Aug. 14.

Anyone who sees Rayburn or has knowledge of her whereabouts was urged to contact their local law enforcement agency, call 911, or contact Special Agent Guillermo Lopez at 619-666-5523.

The FCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in a re-entry center and provides them with programs and tools to transition from custody back into the community. It is a voluntary program for female offenders who have two years or less left to serve.

According to the CDCR, since 1977, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

