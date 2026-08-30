Search launched for at-risk La Mesa man

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - An at-risk man who went missing from his La Mesa home this weekend was still missing Sunday, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Harold Rose, 62, was last seen in the 5600 block of Amaya Drive at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday. He suffers from dementia and apparently wandered away from home, according to police.

Rose was described as a Black man, 6-feet tall and weighing about 235 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

"Detectives discovered that Harold rode the MTS trolley to downtown La Mesa and then walked to the area of Fourth Street and La Mesa Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m.," the LMPD said in a statement.

He was possibly seen Saturday afternoon at a Wendy's at 8749 Campo Road.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert to help locate him.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to immediately call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400. Anyone who believes they may have located Rose was encouraged to call 911.

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