Search for missing canoer continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego lifeguards are searching for a missing canoer in Mission Bay.

They first learned the canoer went missing Friday when a damaged outrigger canoe was found around 2:30 p.m.

Lifeguards say they immediately partnered with the Coast Guard for the search.

A Coast Guard helicopter could be seen out earlier Saturday searching for the missing individual.

The family of the canoer says they are very athletic and skilled but doesn’t want any other description to be released at this time.

The Lifeguard Chief also said the weather conditions on the bay are presenting some challenges.

“The searching conditions are extremely challenging. The surf came up to about 8ft yesterday, and it was extremely choppy and windy. Once we found the disabled vessel we put as many assets as we can on it early, that's how you have your most success,” said James Gartland, Lifeguard Chief.

The department said they’re continuing to search for the canoer, but after a certain amount of time, the search may turn into a recovery effort.