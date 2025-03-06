Search for answers in Vista hit-and-run death of Marine veteran

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The wife of a Marine veteran is on a mission to find answers after her husband was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Vista.

Carolina Alvarado told ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen that her husband, 35-year-old Heath Ogle, went for a ride on his electric skateboard and never returned home.

"His body was found in the middle of the road across from where our memorial is," Alvarado said.

Alvarado, also a Marine veteran, said she met her husband while they were working in an aviation supply warehouse at Camp Pendleton in 2009. She described Ogle as a devoted father of three, including two young daughters, ages 3 and 5.

"They are heartbroken every day. Can't have daddy-daughter time," Alvarado said.

Investigators believe Ogle was struck by a vehicle while on his electric skateboard along N. Santa Fe Avenue, approximately two miles from his home.

“It’s unbearable and unbelievable,” said Alvarado.

“It’s incomprehensible. For someone to hit him, leave him ... with no care in the world, to carry on their life … He didn't deserve this. He needs justice. We need answers. We need someone to be accountable. This is not right," Alvarado said.

Alvarado now wears her husband's wedding bands around her neck, the "only thing I have that I can carry with me."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral and other expenses.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or has information on the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 858-868-3200.

