Sea lion returned to the ocean after a bullet was found lodged behind its eye

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SeaWorld San Diego released a sea lion back into the ocean on Thursday following a remarkable discovery.

The male California sea lion was initially rescued after he was found malnourished and lethargic near the shoreline at Liberty Station, but after some evaluations, an X-ray revealed a bullet lodged behind its eye.

While at SeaWorld, the sea lion also received care, fluids, and close monitoring until he was strong enough to begin eating fish on his own.

Veterinary teams also treated the sea lion for parasites throughout the rehabilitation.

According to SeaWorld, the sea lion was found weighing just under 300 pounds and has had a 50% weight gain since.

While the bullet was not the initial reason for the rescue, SeaWorld says these types of incidents aren't uncommon. Bullets have been found in other rescued sea lions during animal evaluations through radiographs and or during a necropsy.